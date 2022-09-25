Letter: Stock Market

A common POT (Party of Trump) talking point is that individual 401k accounts are suffering under President Biden. But a cursory examination of the freely available Dow Jones data base shows that either 1), this is fake news; or 2), the aggrieved need a new financial manager. For example, on January 6, 2020, the Dow closed at 28,703. The high-water mark under Trump was 30,046, which then promptly dropped below 30,000. By contrast, on Jan 6, 2021 (when Biden was due take over), the Dow closed at 30,391, and on January 6, 2022, it closed at 36,407. In fact, with exception of a brief period between June 17-22, 2022, the Dow has remained above 30,000 throughout President Biden’s time in office. Also note that the brief period when the Dow exceeded 30,000 under Trump happened immediately after Trump approved the formal transition of US power to the Biden administration. The facts clearly show that Joe beats Don, bigly.
Ralph Fregosi
People are also reading…
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.