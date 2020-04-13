Letter: Stockpiling. Medical equipment
Capitalism has devolved into profits and loss, so there's never anything stockpiled in warehouses. When something unexpected happens, the companies know they can go to the federal trough for a bailout.

The Health Industry's number one concern is making money. Their model is based on curing disease, not prevention. If everyone is well...well, there's no profit.

These conglomerates are given monopoly power, add to that the astronomical profits and they write their own laws through a bought- and- paid- for Congress.

A profit will never be made by preventing an illness. There's only a windfall in curing. That's the way the system is set up.

THOMAS JOHN PLESNIAK

Midtown

