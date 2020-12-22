Letter: Stolen/rigged election

Why do many in the Republican Party want Congress to select the next President of the United States? 180 million voters made their selection in the last election. These voters ultimately determined the split of electoral votes for the candidates. The Republican Party claims they are for ‘Law and Order’. But. they do not want to follow the state and federal election laws or the intent of the Constitution. They prefer to file lawsuits (>60) that lack evidence and spout conspiracy theories. They have created disorder in some states’ election process. By this disorder they have undermined and created distrust in the nation’s election process. Let us get back to Law and Order for our country and not for selfish inhouse reasons.
Tony Hagen
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.