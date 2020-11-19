 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stolen/rigged election
View Comments

Letter: Stolen/rigged election

It must have been magic. President Trump claims the election was stolen from him or rigged against him. Even though thousands of election workers, political poll workers, intelligence agencies, security firms, etc. say it was the best and most secure election ever. President-elect Biden has a 5 million vote plurality over President Trump. Did 5 million ballots across the country marked for Trump get stolen and hidden away. Or did 5 million extra ballots marked for Biden get delivered to the polling sites. Maybe 5 million more ovals marked for Trump were switched to Biden ovals on the ballots. Strange that none of people above saw any of that happening. Therefore, the theft/rig must have been magic.

Tony Hagen

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News