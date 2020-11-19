Letter: Stolen/rigged election

It must have been magic. President Trump claims the election was stolen from him or rigged against him. Even though thousands of election workers, political poll workers, intelligence agencies, security firms, etc. say it was the best and most secure election ever. President-elect Biden has a 5 million vote plurality over President Trump. Did 5 million ballots across the country marked for Trump get stolen and hidden away. Or did 5 million extra ballots marked for Biden get delivered to the polling sites. Maybe 5 million more ovals marked for Trump were switched to Biden ovals on the ballots. Strange that none of people above saw any of that happening. Therefore, the theft/rig must have been magic.
Tony Hagen
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!