 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stolen/rigged election
View Comments

Letter: Stolen/rigged election

  • Comments

I see Cyber Ninjas have collected 5.6 million dollars to carry out the Maricopa election audit. Pretty good when the Arizona Senate thought $150,000 would do the job. This audit is even after more than 60 lawsuits were turned down for lack of evidence of election fraud. I think the money would be better spent by just offering a million-dollar reward, or more, to anyone that helped obtain 8 million fraudulent votes for Biden. It must have taken hundreds of election workers in cahoots to pull this off. Surely there is one or more persons out there that would jump on this kind of money and risk a few years in prison. They could easily “spill the beans” on how hundreds of election boards were duped into accepting the fraudulent votes and certifying their election results. A few million dollars might be the tipping point for someone with a guilty conscience and a yearn for money to step forward.

Antone Hagen

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: No Mask Mandate

So the governor and our director of health don't see the need for mask mandates as COVID-19 rises. We can address this with vaccines. Please t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News