Letter: Stop believing and supporting American fascists
Donald J. Trump, Tucker Carlson, J. D. Vance all praise, support and defend the Russian attack on Ukraine while blaming President Joe Biden for the invasion.

Meanwhile, Vlad the Impaler stated that "modern Russia, even after the collapse of the USSR and the loss of a significant part of its nuclear potential, is today one of the most powerful nuclear powers… To anyone who would consider interfering from outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history." He'd went on to call the military invasion simply "a special military occupation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, rather than occupy it."

He claims the military will not hurt civilians, yet numerous videos show attacks on residences, schools (17 children killed in one), hospitals and even a tank running over a family car.

We cannot allow these American fascists to misinform or promote Russia's dictator anymore. Unfortunately, this is what they want here, to destroy the greatest democracy on earth for personal gain.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

