Letter: Stop blaming Trump for Covid19

Let's get some things straight about Trump and Covid19. The virus originated in China, they covered it up and allowed it to spread internationally. In January, Trump issued a travel ban on China and declared a public emergency. Followed by travel bans on Europe, Mexico, and Canada. In March he declared the virus a pandemic, same time the WHO did, and a National Emergency. Yes Trump initially down played the severity of the virus, but so did illustrious Dr. Fauci and others. Trump initiated historic combined public and government actions to acquire and manufacture millions of masks, gowns, face shields and thousands of ventilators. According to a GAO report, Covid19 required many more PPEs than the National Stock Pile could store. Trump got big health care insurers to waive testing costs and deductibles for Covid care. Trump launched the Warp Speed vaccine program. He shuttered the economy for two months that created 20% unemployment. The White House and the CDC set guidelines for states to reopen, some governors ignored them.
Jonathan Towers
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
