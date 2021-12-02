 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop Deporting the Solution to our Problem
Letter: Stop Deporting the Solution to our Problem

Headline: “US short 10.4 million workers” in the sectors of construction, food service, hospitality, housecleaning, landscaping, stevedoring, agriculture and healthcare support.

Another recent headline: “One million migrants on the US border looking for work.” What sectors might they be looking to work in? Most likely construction, food service, hospitality, housecleaning, landscaping, etc.

To all you anti-immigration types cowering under your beds, traumatized by breathlessly partisan, hysterical Fox News commentators: Relax! Fear not! The solution to all of your problems has miraculously come to our doors, anxious to work and ready to serve. Their taxes will prop up depleting social security funds and their work will fill will keep food on our tables and the engines of industry humming.

Bottom line: This so-called “problem” is actually an amazing opportunity, an inside-out solution! Let’s stop shipping the solution to our problems back to their home countries and let these highly motivated individuals provide the work force our economy so desperately needs!

Alan Voelkel

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

