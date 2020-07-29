Letter: Stop Fraudulent Campaign Ads
View Comments

Letter: Stop Fraudulent Campaign Ads

Trump and McSally campaign ads being broadcast on tv are fraught with lies and deceit and need to be stopped. The crux of two Trump ads is a lie that Joe Biden supports the “Defund Police” movement. This has been proven false and Trump was corrected on this point in a Fox News interview with Chris Wallace.

McSally lies that she has always supported insurance coverage for persons with pre-existing conditions, when the Congressional Record shows she has voted to remove this ACA protection. McSally ads fraudulently cite unverifiable references (e.g. an opinion reference for CNBC on 5/2/2019). One ad references “The Kelly-Biden Plan”. (No such document). She attacks Mark Kelly’s past China business ties while ignoring her Financial Disclosure Statement shows China investments.

Lies and deceit seem to be the foundation of the Republican campaign effort for 2020. The once reputable Republican Party slithers to a new low daily.

Patrick Mulloy

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News