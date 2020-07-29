Letter: Stop Fraudulent Campaign Ads

Trump and McSally campaign ads being broadcast on tv are fraught with lies and deceit and need to be stopped. The crux of two Trump ads is a lie that Joe Biden supports the “Defund Police” movement. This has been proven false and Trump was corrected on this point in a Fox News interview with Chris Wallace.
McSally lies that she has always supported insurance coverage for persons with pre-existing conditions, when the Congressional Record shows she has voted to remove this ACA protection. McSally ads fraudulently cite unverifiable references (e.g. an opinion reference for CNBC on 5/2/2019). One ad references “The Kelly-Biden Plan”. (No such document). She attacks Mark Kelly’s past China business ties while ignoring her Financial Disclosure Statement shows China investments.
Lies and deceit seem to be the foundation of the Republican campaign effort for 2020. The once reputable Republican Party slithers to a new low daily.
Patrick Mulloy
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
