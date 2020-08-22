Letter: Stop giving Trump front page space.

In the week of the Democratic National Convention, and on the day after Joe Biden is officially nominated to be President, the front page shows nothing about it.
Not only that, Trump gets a large color picture about his visit to Yuma. As a reminder, in the past, opposing candidates stayed out of the limelight during a convention. But of course, not this President.
Section two, a front page article about Martha McSally, which also was not news.
Your reporting is lazy and biased, and shows a complete disregard for more important news, such as John McCain's widow, Cindy McCain giving testimony to Joe Biden's character. There's an Arizona story!
There was a lot of content from the speakers at the Democratic National Convention which was only touched on in one article.
Please quit enabling the showman.
Cande and Tom Grogan
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!