It's lunch time on the school yard and the class bully demands your lunch money or he's going to kick your butt. So you pay him thinking now he'll leave you alone but guess what? He comes back the next day and so on. It's called paying the bully. You may get your butt kicked but at some point you have to stand up to the bully. Once again Ukraine has pleaded for U.S. fighter planes and advanced weapons systems to defend itself against the Russian bully. The war is not going well for Putin and he's ramping up his efforts there so it is imperative that Ukraine immediately receive all the military assistance the West can provide. There's little doubt that properly armed Ukraine can defeat and drive the Russians out. We can't let Putin's escalation threats of what he might do deter the U.S. and it's European allies from providing Ukraine the arms they desperately need. It's way past time to stop paying the bully.