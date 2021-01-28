Letter: Stop Republican Misinformation

Republicans seem to live and breathe misinformation as in “Biden Voters...more than than bargained for”. The writer neglects to mention that of the 11,000 Keystone jobs, only 50 are permanent. Meanwhile Keystone will destroy almost 1,000 miles of tribal, public, and other land. The inevitable leaks threaten a giant aquifer and hundreds of other waterways. Why? To pump the world’s dirtiest oil, when we already find renewables are less expensive. Who makes the money? A Canadian company, not an American company.
Misinformation? Cesar Chavez and the UFW did NOT support deportation of millions of undocumented people. The heart of that issue was companies exploiting farm workers by paying low wages. The Eastside writer wants to “weaken” the wage structure. Get it? Cut wages. Over 50% of people in poverty are working at one or more jobs.
Here’s what we bargained for: Clean air, water, and a Living Wage. Thanks Joe!
Roberto Veranes
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.