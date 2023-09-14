Some public library systems in the U.S. have recently been forced to shut down due to bomb threats. Fearful angry groups seeking to intimidate and stop the free flow of information and ideas want to ban books, cut library funding, and install school curricula that indoctrinates students with their extreme worldview. Don’t they realize that books are necessary to help children understand themselves and their place in the world? Or is this what they’re afraid of?

Parents have the right to tell their children what not to read, but they don’t have the right to control what all children can read. In a democracy, citizens are free to share their ideas without fear of retaliation or censorship. In 1933, Nazi-dominated student groups publicly burned “un-German” books in university towns and cities which became a powerful symbol of Nazi intolerance and censorship ultimately paving the way for fascism. Today, we’re seeing the erosion of our democracy. What do we plan to do about it?