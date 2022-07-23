Letter: Stop the blockade

Watching the news about the lack of grain to make bread is causing massive starvation in Northern Africa and the Mideast. The UN should step in and create a safety corridor to allow the grain from Ukraine to be shipped out of their ports. The US can’t to it my it’s self because it would be considered an act of war with Russia. The UN can put together a multinational task force of ships to escort the grain shipments. We can’t allow Russia to inflect its will on starving countries in Afirica.