Letter: Stop the CAD Putin, Go ELECTRIC!

Stop the CAD Putin, Go ELECTRIC!
Feeling bummed out about the autocrat, Crimes-against-Democracy (CAD) Putin and his unjust war on Ukraine, then take heed in finding ways to help Ukraine--first, waging an economic war against that CAD by undermining Russian dependence on exporting oil to the European Union and NATO Allies. One key way is: Go ELECTRIC. And especially, Drive Electric. Let's Use USA petroleum savings by going green in various solar, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric...measures to support the EU and NATO being free from on Russian oil and deprive this barbaric CAD the oil revenues that prop up his illicit violence against Ukraine. Furthermore, keep in mind finding more ways such fund-raising for and publicizing the suffering Ukrainian people.
Jerry Asher, VP, Tucson Electric Vehicle Association
North side
