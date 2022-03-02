 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stop the CAD Putin, Go ELECTRIC!
View Comments

Letter: Stop the CAD Putin, Go ELECTRIC!

  • Comments

Stop the CAD Putin, Go ELECTRIC!

Feeling bummed out about the autocrat, Crimes-against-Democracy (CAD) Putin and his unjust war on Ukraine, then take heed in finding ways to help Ukraine--first, waging an economic war against that CAD by undermining Russian dependence on exporting oil to the European Union and NATO Allies. One key way is: Go ELECTRIC. And especially, Drive Electric. Let's Use USA petroleum savings by going green in various solar, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric...measures to support the EU and NATO being free from on Russian oil and deprive this barbaric CAD the oil revenues that prop up his illicit violence against Ukraine. Furthermore, keep in mind finding more ways such fund-raising for and publicizing the suffering Ukrainian people.

Jerry Asher, VP, Tucson Electric Vehicle Association

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News