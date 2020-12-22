Letter: Stop the Con

It's embarrassing to watch grown GOP Republican legislators prattle after Trump; like kittens and puppies after milk. And all the while Trump rakes in the money, personally, to the tune of $200 million; so far.
There is no "Steal" and never has been; it's the "Con". Trump is the biggest con-artist this nation has ever seen and maybe even the world. Thank God (and we have a lot to be thankful for)! That Trump will be leaving office January 20th, 2021.
Archie Oftedahl
Midtown
