 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stop the Con
View Comments

Letter: Stop the Con

It's embarrassing to watch grown GOP Republican legislators prattle after Trump; like kittens and puppies after milk. And all the while Trump rakes in the money, personally, to the tune of $200 million; so far.

There is no "Steal" and never has been; it's the "Con". Trump is the biggest con-artist this nation has ever seen and maybe even the world. Thank God (and we have a lot to be thankful for)! That Trump will be leaving office January 20th, 2021.

Archie Oftedahl

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News