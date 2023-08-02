Our country is infected with fear and polarization. Some feel that things are changing too fast and degenerating. Helplessness leads them to rationalize taking extreme measures to control and impose their beliefs on others - for example, women’s reproductive rights.

The pro-choice side believes abortion is a safe medical procedure that protects lives. They fear that women will lose bodily autonomy. The pro-birth side believes abortion is murder because life begins at conception. They fear gender equality. They invoke Jesus to claim that abortion is “evil,” dehumanizing women and girls who have abortions. Are we to believe that Jesus, a spiritual messenger who embodied light and love, would want his teachings used to control women and spread fear and hate? Women will not submit to control of their bodies without a fight - and we will win.