Letter: Stop the give away

The national debt continues to grow, despite the booming Trump economy! The giant giveaway planned for the Coronavirus is a complete waste. It means nothing to many, including myself, and is not even close to handling the needs of the soon the be unemployed. Buried inside this huge bundle are giveaways to airlines and hotels, They have been pocketing large amounts, but did not save for contingencies.
The millions of dollars in our society generated by the economic boom(?) are not being used to down the debt, they are going to the massive tax cuts and to fund the wall. Despite the low unemployment, none of the increased capital has gone towards a debt paydown.
Where does the money come from to fund this debt........loans from places like China, and from the sale of government bonds. DO NOT MAKE IT WORSE WITH NEW GIVE AWAY.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
