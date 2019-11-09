Trump-Haters abound among Arizona Daily Star readers, in Washington, and in newsrooms across the country. Daily since his election we read their vile insults to President Trump and his family in letters and articles without any evidence of specific wrong-doing.
Unlike many politicians, the Trump family came to Washington already wealthy. For three years they have worked tirelessly for our country and the world without any attempt to enrich themselves. In that time Ivanka has done more without compensation for women, children, and minorities in this country and around the world than most politicians in decades in Washington.
When the Trumps leave the capital in one year or five they will have done a lot of good; some of us will thank them. America will still be America. We will still have our constitution, our freedoms, and our democratic values.
In the meantime, please Stop the Hate. It's hurting us and our beloved country.
W. G. Matlock
Northwest side
