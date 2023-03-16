There are hateful laws being proposed by Republican legislators everywhere to take away rights, undermine democracy, and increase divisiveness. Perhaps they should all remember and ponder the words of this song from the musical “South Pacific”:

You’ve got to be taught

To hate and fear

You’ve got to be taught

From year to year

It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear

You’ve got to be carefully taught

You’ve got to be taught

To be afraid

Of people whose eyes

Are oddly made

And people whose skin is a different shade

You’ve got to be carefully taught

You’ve got to be taught

Before it’s too late

Before you are six

Or seven or eight

To hate all the people your relatives hate

You’ve got to be carefully taught

Our children are not born prejudiced and hateful, they become what we teach them to be.

Klara Cserny

Southwest side