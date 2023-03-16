There are hateful laws being proposed by Republican legislators everywhere to take away rights, undermine democracy, and increase divisiveness. Perhaps they should all remember and ponder the words of this song from the musical “South Pacific”:
You’ve got to be taught
To hate and fear
You’ve got to be taught
From year to year
It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear
You’ve got to be carefully taught
You’ve got to be taught
To be afraid
Of people whose eyes
Are oddly made
And people whose skin is a different shade
You’ve got to be carefully taught
You’ve got to be taught
Before it’s too late
Before you are six
Or seven or eight
To hate all the people your relatives hate
You’ve got to be carefully taught
Our children are not born prejudiced and hateful, they become what we teach them to be.
Klara Cserny
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.