Letter: Stop the Insanity

Alice Moreno's letter is just 'rumor mongering', and that to the wrong crowd. We, Arizona Daily Star readers, actually read - and more than one paper, or periodical. And, we even listen to NPR and other legitimate news sources. From these we know of the current occupant's ignorance, gaffes and even clueless claims. The Fact is - there is plenty of evidence "Biden is all there" - and much to cause us to wonder if "Trump is all there"? His actions are far more legitimately worrisome.
If the editors can abide a side-bar about the confederate flag - historic records show the flags flown in Tucson in 1861-62 looked nothing like the current edition, because it did not exist until later in the war. The newest parade model flag has been elongated, and has been misappropriated by biased groups and 'revisionists'. It has no place in our celebrations.
Ted & Emily Morrison
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.