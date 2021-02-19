 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop The Judgement
I feel that people should know that love is love no matter what pigment, race, religion, or sexuality you are. The pigment of our skin is only different amounts of melanin a humans body can produce. Our pigment is regulated by the enzyme tyrosinase. Our Race/Ethnicity is another big thing people have a problem with. Peoples race is the physical differences that groups and cultures consider socially significant. Ethnicity refers to shared culture, such as language, ancestry, practices, and belief in something. Some people may not believe in the same things you do and that is totally okay, not everyone has to believe in the same things, we are our own person. Finally, many people have a different sexual preference. A person's sexuality shouldn't matter either. People that are part of LGBTQ+ are judged and talked about every day because of the gender they choose to be into. Not everyone can choose who they fall in love with. Love is love! Humans are Humans!! And at the end of the day, we all bleed red.

Sabrina Allen

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

