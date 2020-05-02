Letter: Stop the lies EVERYWHERE in the Star
Letter: Stop the lies EVERYWHERE in the Star

It’s amusing that the Star’s Opinion editor said that the Star will no longer publish letters that mislead on coronavirus issues. Of course, that’s a good thing, especially with all the wackos now coming out of the closet claiming the whole virus issue is a hoax, despite the horrendous infection and death rates. But what about all the other pages of the Star? They regularly quote dangerous fabrications by Donald Trump. Enough people are dying of the virus without encouraging people to harm/kill themselves with lies and unproven “cures.” Stop misleading readers on coronavirus issues on EVERY PAGE of the newspaper, not just in reader letters.

Barry Austin

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Local-issues

