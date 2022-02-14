 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stop the Mandates!
Letter: Stop the Mandates!

When will our leaders get it? Liberty for this nation, ever since its founding. has always been interpreted as maximum freedom of the individual and limits upon imposed mandates.

Since the very start of this pandemic Fauci, government, and big business have failed to recognize the importance of that freedom. Blundering, they imposed mandates rather than relying upon persuasion.

At 88 I can look back at Dr Salk and the polio vaccine. I don't recall any mandates for people to get the polio vaccine - and virtually everyone lined up voluntarily.

Stop all mandates and simply educate the public about the risks. We proud Americans will voluntarily do the right thing, as we always have!

Charles Josephson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

