Re: the Aug.18 letter "Trump the fascist."
For the past several years Democrats have been comparing the prior president to Hitler. People might not like his personality or his policies, but this name calling is just flat wrong. When I think of Hitler the first thing that comes to mind was him trying eradicate 8 million Jews, other human that were not part of the Aryan nation.
Just call his a facist if you think so, but why compare him to the person who committed one of the worst atrocities?
David Jeffries
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.