Letter: Stop the Partisanship
Our government is broken by partisanship. A senate voting to arrest county commissioners in Phoenix for not turning over secret ballots to the state senate? Since when do we arrest county commissioners who were elected by the people for doing their job? A governor in NY and his assistant that lies and misstates the number of nursing home deaths by half during a pandemic because they may get politically blamed? And a loose cannon in Arizona who chairs a political party that threatens lawmakers and our system of voting? Provides a great reason for people to become independents to stop this nonsense. Really like Senator Sinema's response on how she intends to vote on Senate issues with deliberation and thought rather than being bludgeoned into a position. Feel Arizona was fortunate to have Senators Flake and McCain, and now Senator Sinema. Learn how to get along!

Dave Locey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

