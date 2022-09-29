Letter: Stop The Pussyfooting

The DOJ and the January 6 Congressional Committee has more than enough evidence that Trump has committed crimes against the USA and the people. Anyone else would already have been arrested and charged.
Why the pussyfooting around. No one in our Country is supposed to be above the law.
There is no doubt that he had unauthorized Top secret and classified documents in his
Possession unsecured at his home. Why has he not been charged and is getting special treatment.
Hal Brown
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.