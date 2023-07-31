Re: 7/26 opinion “Girl dinner...”

I couldn’t believe my eyes on reading this one. A resurgence of salty snacks?? Most processed food is already loaded with excessive sodium. Just a few points on the dangers:

The health risks of excessive sodium intake include:

High blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, osteoporosis, stomach cancer

The average American consumes about 3,400 milligrams of sodium per day, well above the recommended daily intake of 2,300 milligrams for adults.

Most of our sodium intake comes from processed foods and salty snacks.

Girl dinner can be a major source of excess sodium, especially if it is done on a regular basis.

Is this another war on women’s (and children’s) health? Instead of blindly adopting the latest Tik-Tok fad and thinking of it as a new norm, we would do well to find out who is pushing eating lots more salty snacks,.

And don’t get me started on all the sugar in everything we eat.....

Klara Cserny

Southwest side