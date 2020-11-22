 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop the Squeal!
Letter: Stop the Squeal!

Please, those of you in the GOP that refuse to accept the election results, let the nation move on. The election has been determined to be one of the most safe and secure in history. The continuing legislative and legal challenges are using resources at the local, state, and national levels that could be better utilized to address the severe challenges our nation is facing. The Democrats have accepted the fact that Republicans won seats in the Senate and House of Representatives that were way off what the pollsters had projected. They are moving on. Complaints about the election being rigged or run incorrectly are baseless and dangerous. Stop putting lives and the security of our country at risk by delaying the inevitable transfer of the office of President and the next administration. It's not OK to "Let it play out". Stop the Squeal!

Dianne Lethaby

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

