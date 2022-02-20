 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stop this Activist Court
View Comments

Letter: Stop this Activist Court

  • Comments

For decades now, Republicans have railed against the "activist" Supreme Court who were accused of distorting the "originalist" vision of the Constitution held by conservatives. In the past four years, however, they now have their court locked up and have turned loose a court who pursues activism with a vengeance. It appears that no precedent will be respected. And, perhaps more dangerous, the Court now passes decisions on almost every law that is passed or executive order that is issued. With lawsuits filed against these actions, they eventually rise to the Supreme Court, which may have become the most political and powerful branch of our government.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News