Letter: Stop this Activist Court

For decades now, Republicans have railed against the "activist" Supreme Court who were accused of distorting the "originalist" vision of the Constitution held by conservatives. In the past four years, however, they now have their court locked up and have turned loose a court who pursues activism with a vengeance. It appears that no precedent will be respected. And, perhaps more dangerous, the Court now passes decisions on almost every law that is passed or executive order that is issued. With lawsuits filed against these actions, they eventually rise to the Supreme Court, which may have become the most political and powerful branch of our government.
Bruce Hilpert
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.