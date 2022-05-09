 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stoppong an "Objectionaball" Lesson

  • Comments

Re: the April 28 letter "Stopping an 'objectionable' lesson."

Just a quick note to express my delight with the wonderful letter describing the people who feel that anyone should have the right to interfere with any classroom lesson or book.

I would suggest that these illiterate droolers belong to the same "Stop the Steal', book banning, anti-gay, anti-choice groups that have become a sadly significant part of our electorate.

Katrina Hass

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

