Letter: Stp spreading the virus

Banishing the coronavirus infection sooner rather than later does not require rocket science. In spite of our getting off to a late start and minimal guidance from our esteemed leader, we have learned some things about this virus. Let's all employ them. We know that we can pick up the germs by breathing fouled air, air that was exhaled by an infected person. Since confined spaces harbor infected air much more readily than open spaces, stay outside as much as you can. Avoid crowds, especially shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. Be careful what you touch, keep your hands off your face and wash your hands often. It's common sense. Wear a mask not because someone ordered you to, but to stop transmitting the germs to others. I applaud the businesses that encourage clients to wear a mask by having employees wear one as a good example. Remember, if it's not transmitted, it can't be admitted. Instead, the coronavirus will die a lonely death without a host.

Kathleen Pastryk

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

