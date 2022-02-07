 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Straightforward Sinema
Letter: Straightforward Sinema

I recently wrote to Senator Sinema in opposition to the death penalty. Today I received an email reply which is unsatisfactory, annoying, even insulting on two counts. First, it appears to have been hauled unchanged from a 2019 file, making no reference to the 13 executions carried out in 2020 by the Trump administration. Second, and unfortunately this is all too often true of her non-responsive replies, it gives absolutely no indication of her position on Rep. Pressley's HR 4052 of 2019, which would have eliminated the death penalty under federal law. Further, in her stock reply she offers no insight into her personal senatorial opinion on the constitutionality, legality and morality of this barbaric practice which has been outlawed throughout most of the civilized world.

Whatever her thoughts on the subject, let her stand up and share them with her constituents now in 2022, not in a rehashed message from two and a half years ago

Frank Bergen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

