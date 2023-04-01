Banning books, taking back child labor laws, letting children and families go hungry, denying medical care or driving people into bankruptcy to pay for it, limiting the right to vote, denying women control of their bodies, allowing anyone to brandish assault weapons whenever and wherever they choose: This is not the third world, but the United States of America, and I find it increasingly difficult to recognize it and certainly hard to be proud of it.
Penelope Van Amburg
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.