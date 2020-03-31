Letter: Strategic 'Medical' Reserve?
I read recently that the Federal government is adding tens of millions of barrels of oil to the Strategic Oil Reserve in Texas and Louisiana. The 33 billion gallon oil reserve was created in the 1970s when dependence on oil was a major concern for the nation, as it still is.

With the coronavirus upheaval, perhaps The United States should now consider creating a Strategic Medical Reserve consisting of durable medical equipment like hospital beds and ventilators that can be stored and administered by each state’s National Guard.

This medical reserve could be developed using the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) model developed at the end of World War II and used in subsequent conflicts.

In order to stock the reserve, good jobs would be created and our country would be on a much better footing when the next pandemic or national disaster occurs. Let’s be better prepared.

Peter Bakke

Northwest side

