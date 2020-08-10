Letter: Strategy or photo op?

I couldn’t believe how the picture on the front page of the Star captured the entire story of what is happening in the country and Arizona. We have two unmasked businessmen (Ducey and Trump) with a masked doctor, Birx, willing to play along with them in some sort of strategy we have yet to figure out. I am sure these individuals consider themselves to be very important and that they are making a significant impact to get the country back to normal. However, all I can see in my mind’s eye is an observant COVID-19 standing by in the room playing its theme, “Dust in the Wind.”
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
