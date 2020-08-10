You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Strategy or photo op?
View Comments

Letter: Strategy or photo op?

I couldn’t believe how the picture on the front page of the Star captured the entire story of what is happening in the country and Arizona. We have two unmasked businessmen (Ducey and Trump) with a masked doctor, Birx, willing to play along with them in some sort of strategy we have yet to figure out. I am sure these individuals consider themselves to be very important and that they are making a significant impact to get the country back to normal. However, all I can see in my mind’s eye is an observant COVID-19 standing by in the room playing its theme, “Dust in the Wind.”

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News