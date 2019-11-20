It’s not entirely unreasonable to think that President Trump’s visit to Walter Reed Hospital was probably due to stress-related health concerns. After all, he’s the subject of multiple probes, an impeachment inquiry, and no less than six of his cronies has been convicted of criminal charges related to his campaign and his administration. Perhaps he should care more for himself than others for a while. He could sleep in late, watch some television, and even get in a few rounds of golf—all of the things that he hasn’t had time for since being sworn in.
James Nesci
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.