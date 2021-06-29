 Skip to main content
Letter: Stress
Letter: Stress

There has been a lot in the paper lately about stress. I used to stress a lot in my younger years until I realized that 95% of my stress was from worry.

I have since discovered that 95% if what I worried about I had no control over. Ninety-five percent of the things U worried about that I had control over over never happened. I discovered that 5% of 5% if things I worried about actually MIGHT happen. Five percent of five percent equals twenty five in ten thousand chance. In the words if the great Akfred E. Newman, "What, me worry?".

I have nit been stressed in a long time.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

