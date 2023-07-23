This editorial was not the first time I knew about the increasing involvement of AI in the film and television industry. Last Thanksgiving, I visited my son and his family in LA. He’s worked in the industry after graduating from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and Juilliard in NYC. When I asked about his current projects, the technology he tried to explain to me seemed to belong to another species- other than human. It was Artificial Intelligence.

Many people worry about Artificial Intelligence’s ability to control their human creators. This editorial clearly points out the willingness of greedy humans who are captivated by the cost effective exchange for AI versus human creativity and talent.

We humans are the ones opening the doors and paving the way for increasing AI involvement in many industries, just as surely as Odysseus was responsible for creating the Trojan Horse that was perceived as a wonderful gift instead of the actual doom for the Trojans it held.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side