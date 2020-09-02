 Skip to main content
Letter: Strong Leadership?
I must respond to Ms. Wright of Oro Valley, who consistently speaks reverently about her hero, Private Bone Spurs, and his “strong leadership.” It’s been said that only a weak man sees Trump as a “strong” man. After all, he is a draft-dodging coward, a childish bully, a liar, a con man, and basically an all-around despicable human being. He is also a preening, self-serving fool that anyone with half a brain can manipulate with flattery. Even a kid like Kim Jong-un made him look ridiculous. He begged President Xi of China to help him get re-elected, and I’ll bet he would grovel at the feet of Hassan Rouhani of Iran if the guy told him how great he is. And, of course, let’s not forget Vladimir Putin, whose hold on Donnie probably poses a major national security threat to our country. Protect us? Trump only cares about protecting one person, and that is, of course, himself.

Hope Gastelum

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

