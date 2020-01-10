Letter: Struke on Iranian General
Letter: Struke on Iranian General

Re: the Jan. 9 article "Dems: Details lacking on what prompted US hit on Iranian general."

The story quotes several democrat lawmakers saying that the briefing by White House officials on the strike was inadequate. The story did not mention the statement by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, accompanied by Sen Rand Paul, R-KY, vehemently denouncing the briefing as “insulting and demeaning”, “the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue” Lee said. PBS Newshour aired his statement made before TV cameras and reporters. The headline and the body of the story suggest that only Democrats objected to the briefing. Maybe some AP stories should be checked for accuracy before appearing under such a misleading headline.

Hugo Wessels

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

