One missing cause for the 10% absenteeism rate not mentioned in the August 15th article "Millions of kids missing..." is witnessing what actually happens in a classroom by the parents. During covid, via internet-led classes, they saw lessons directed toward the lowest common denominator taught by teachers more interested in their phone messages and Facebook posts. So, why worry about what your child will miss during in-person classes if this is what they have to look forward to?
I know, I am overly generalizing, but I'm also speaking from the perspective of a retired 30-year veteran teacher's viewpoint. I saw what my grandchildren were presented with during covid. I would not hesitate to keep my grandchildren home an extra day here and there if the opportunity for outside learning or travel ever arose. The rise in absenteeism, use of school vouchers, increase in homeschooling, and low opinion statistics for schools and teachers in general back me up.
Jeffery Miller
Northwest side
