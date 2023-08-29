One missing cause for the 10% absenteeism rate not mentioned in the August 15th article "Millions of kids missing..." is witnessing what actually happens in a classroom by the parents. During covid, via internet-led classes, they saw lessons directed toward the lowest common denominator taught by teachers more interested in their phone messages and Facebook posts. So, why worry about what your child will miss during in-person classes if this is what they have to look forward to?