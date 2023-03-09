University of Georgia student Niara Thompson was quoted in an AP piece in the Daily Star about students wanting college debt relief. Thompson stated, "It felt like people who could never understand why we want something like this." I'd like to explain why millions are opposed. FIfty years ago I was fortunate that my parents could afford to pay my college tuition. My son went into the trades and is a successful plumbing contractor. I paid my daughter's tuition for five years before she dropped out and joined the work force. My granddaughter and her husband both graduated from ASU with student debt. He became a police officer and she is an RN. Upon graduation they both moved home with their parents in order to more quickly reduce their student debt until they married. I respect their decision and don't feel they, or I, am responsible for my tax dollars benfiting those with their decision to go into debt.