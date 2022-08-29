 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Student Debt Forgiveness is Beyond an Outrage

Biden's vote buying executive action to forgive up to $20K in student debt is beyond an outrage and is a gross affront to those who have paid their debts, never borrowed, and certainly to those who never went to college but chose to work instead. The unfairness is beyond glaring and is unforgivable.

In order to right this grievous wrong all Americans need a $20K gift from the government. Sinema, Kelley get busy and get legislation going to give the same $20K gift to all Americans. The cost be damned!

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

