Letter: Student Debt Relief and Community Colleges

Progressive Democrats have been pressuring President Biden to provide free Community College education. He was able to extend this by student debt relief to include Community Colleges, Freshman/ Sophomore years at a university (as possible) and Trade Schools. He was able to help with the first two years of education which can be a big benefit to the student, their family, and community.

Republicans in Congress are complaining "This does not go far enough. This should be addressed by Congress" I agree, now they need to do their job.

Ray Bynum

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

