Once again the Biden administration has proposed a new student loan forgiveness plan which will likely be blocked by Congress. So here's a simple and beneficial-to-all solution to student loan debt. In exchange for relieving their loan debt the borrower agrees to serve a contracted time in service to an organization like the military, VISTA, AmeriCorps, to name just a few. Military recruiting is becoming dangerously low and an offer to cancel the debt in exchange for an agreed upon time of service would benefit both parties. Borrowers could agree to the contract before taking out a student loan or while in the loan. It's simple and a win-win solution to mounting student loan debt and could be an incentive to those who feel they can't afford college and don't want to take on a large debt they may not be able to repay.