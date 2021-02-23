Letter: Student Debt Relief Should Not Be a Blanket Giveaway

As a life-long Democrat, I am concerned about cancelling 50k in student loan debt for Americans -that's how we get in trouble. I agree that student loan debt continues to burden those seeking to further their education. I also know that “giving away the farm” is not the answer. Proposed relief would be provided to everyone, which would disproportionately benefit the well-to-do, as they tend to use their loans for education at institutions that are more expensive, unlike those who are going to a state or community college who tend to need to borrow more for living expenses while they pursue their education. Instead, provide relief using a sliding scale capping at 10k; the higher the income the less relief is necessary. Cap the interest to 3% and reduce the amount of monthly payments. Base payments on annual income; lower income equals lower payment. Exchange community service/work in an underserved area/field for a reduction in debt. Doing this would make it more equitable for all.
Terri Hicks
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.