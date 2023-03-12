Regarding Biden’s plan to forgive student loans, I see opinions regarding fairness? I can point to my own college experience, several decades ago, where I received a Ph.D. but only $600 in debt? Was it because my parents were rich? As lower-middle class they both worked and managed to put all four of their children through college, one an M.D., one an engineer, and the last a pharmacist. They only way we could manage this was because society invested in public and higher education to keep costs down and encourage more people to strive to improve themselves. And did that investment pay off? I think all of us have a social conscience and have tried to give back for what we were given. But decades of efforts to starve government from being able to fund many beneficial programs, including education, have resulted in a poorer outcome, both for individuals but also our greater society. Time to reverse this direction and forgiving student loans is one step.