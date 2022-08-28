Letter: Student Debt

President Biden just erased $10,000 to $20,00 of student debt. 45 million former and current students are applauding rhis. However, this us a kick in the seat to:

The many peoole who chose not to go to college.

The many people who held doen two jobs while attending college to graduate without debt

The many people who took responsibility and paid off their stident debt.

The many people who joined the military for the GI bill to pay for college.

The gold star families that lost children in the military who joined for the GI bill.

Tax payers on the hook for up to $500 billion.

Thomas Wenzel

East side