Letter: Student loan debt

The Biden administration has extended the pause on student loan payments to August 31,2022. This respite has lasted for two years. It has kept student debtors in an indeterminate state as they wonder when payments will be required. Democratic progressives want to forgive most or even all student debt. This will make students who paid off their debt or had no debt at all feel duped and how about all the people who never went to college? The households with the most debt are holders of professional degrees and doctorates. Only a very small fraction of the lowest fifth in income in the U.S. have student loan debt. Biden should resume collecting the student loan debt from all but the most needy. Americans hate giveaways to the undeserving such as college grads and those with graduate degrees who usually have stable finances and the ability to pay off their loans.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

